Body-Worn Camera Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Resolution, End User, and Geography

Body-worn cameras are used to digitally record video and audio data. They are mostly used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies, and usually include a microphone, camera, battery, and data storage device that is either aboard or linked to a camera unit through a cable. It allows for the capture of evidence as well as the recording of real-time data.

Increasing use of smart gadgets in law enforcement coupled with the high demand for video footage as evidence is fueling the growth of the market. Further, integration of facial recognition technology with body-worn cameras is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global body-worn camera market is segmented based on type, resolution, end user. Based on type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording, live streaming. Based on resolution, the body-worn camera market is segmented into Full HD, HD, 4K, others. Based on end user, the body-worn camera market is segmented into military, transportation, sports and leisure, others.

Global Body-Worn Camera Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Body-Worn Camera Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

GoPro, Inc.

Transcend Information, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Reveal Media Limited

Digital Ally, Inc.

Pinnacle Response, Ltd.

Coban Technologies, Inc.

Motorola Solutions

