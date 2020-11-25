Body Lotion Market Revenue is To Reach A Value of CAGR Forecast Till 2027 | Growth With Top Companies

The Objective of the “Global Body Lotion Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Body Lotion Market industry over the forecast years. Body Lotion Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

When it comes to beauty consciousness, youngsters spend more than the elderly on cosmetics. These millennials constitute over three-fourth of the global population. Hence, their shopping habits and preferences are the major factors that drive the growth of the body lotion market.

Most of the manufacturers of the body lotion industry are from the U.S. and Europe. The improvement in labor, advertisement, and transport cost can play a significant role in promoting the cost of body lotions. But the competition is very high as companies are continuously adding new capacities and aiming to achieve cost and quality leadership, thereby improving profitability. Enhancing the technology, and bringing in innovations can save the body lotion market from competitive threats.

The demand for multi-benefit body lotions that include anti-aging formula, protection from UV rays, gives slowing skin is persistently increasing. And hence, it can be seen as a great opportunity for further expansion and growth.

Regions covered – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

Unilever PLC, L’Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, Avon, Cavinkare, Cataphil, Shiseido Company, Clarins, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Beiersdorf AG

Body Lotion Market Type:

○ Dry Skin Body Lotion

○ Oily Skin Body Lotion

○ Normal Skin Body Lotion

○ Others

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Aftermath of the Novel Corona Virus has drastically reshaped trends of various industries and will have a similar impact on the body lotion market as well.

• High consumer demand for different cosmetics can be replaced by personal hygiene and skin-care products like body lotions.

• Demand for such products is experiencing an increase with an expectation for safety from the perspective of health as well as the environment.

• With the impact of COVID-19, manufacturers can think of introducing anti-bacterial and body lotions in the market to increase their customer base.

• Beauty from home is a new trend that’s prevailing among the consumers. They are continuously seeking for online beauty tips fitting back at their homes. The body lotion companies can tap this opportunity by offering these tips online.

