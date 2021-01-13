Body Fat Measurement Market New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027 | Inbody, DMS Imaging, Exertech, ACCUFITNESS

The body fat measurement market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 in 2027 from US$ 584.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027.

Body Fat analyzer or impedance meters are tool used for the assessment of accurate body fat and identify the risks associated with health owing to high or low amounts of body fat. These devices also help in assessing the effectiveness of exercise and nutrition intake and is considered as the most common fitness test at gym and health clubs. The global body fat measurement market is driven by factors such as rapid growth in the obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle. However, high equipment cost is likely to obstruct the growth of the body fat measurement market during the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the body fat measurement market are Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl, Exertech, Accufitness, LLC, among others.

The global body fat measurement market, based on the product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry. In 2019, the bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in the global body fat measurement market. There is a broad spectrum of the utilization of bioimpedance in healthcare facilities such as disease prognosis and monitoring of vital body status. Bioelectric impedance body fat monitors are widely available for home use and at health clubs and use a low voltage electric current. Therefore, with such an extensive application, it will increase its demand in the forecast period. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers.

The sales of body composition analyzers have observed an increasing pattern because of the obese population’s susceptibility to lifestyle disorders. According to the OECD Obesity Update 2017, obesity levels are mainly high in North America. Obesity prevalence is expected to be high in countries like the United States, Mexico, and England, where 47%, 39%, and 35% of the population are projected to be obese in 2030. The level of obesity in France is estimated to nearly match that of Spain, at 21% in 2030. As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2016 report, around 13% of the world’s population could be characterized as obese. Moreover, predictions state that these numbers are likely to increase exponentially in the forecast period.

To comprehend global Body Fat Measurement market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

