Body Fat Measurement Market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 Mn with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027 | Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Body fat measurement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User.’ The global body fat measurement market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 in 2027 from US$ 584.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global body fat measurement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global body fat measurement market, based on the product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry. In 2019, the bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in the global body fat measurement market. There is a broad spectrum of the utilization of bioimpedance in healthcare facilities such as disease prognosis and monitoring of vital body status. Bioelectric impedance body fat monitors are widely available for home use and at health clubs and use a low voltage electric current. Therefore, with such an extensive application, it will increase its demand in the forecast period. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers.

The body fat measurement Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rapid growth in the obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle. Moreover, growth in the number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation center’s is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the body fat measurement market are Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl, Exertech, Accufitness, LLC, among others.

The report segments global body fat measurement market as follows:

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By Product

Bioimpedance Analyzers

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness Centers

Global Body fat measurement Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



