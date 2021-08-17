Body Contouring Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

The global body contouring market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Body contouring is a procedure that aids in altering and contouring the shape of the human body after a significant amount of weight loss. It eliminates the excess fat and skin from various body parts such as chest, thighs, upper arms and lower abdomen. People undergo these procedures to attain a cosmetically desired body shape within a short time by removing sagging skin and fat while improving the shape of the underlying support tissues. They can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature. Surgical procedures include arm lifts, breast lifts and stomach lifts whereas non-invasive procedures include cryolipolysis, suction massage, ultrasound and low-level laser therapy.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing obese population, coupled with the heightened importance associated with aesthetics and appearances, across the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing influence of social media, millennials are becoming conscious about their physical appearance. Consequently, there has been a rise in dependence on various contouring products to acquire a toned physique. Apart from this, the availability of easy monthly installments (EMIs) on these procedures have made them affordable for common masses which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technologies like ultrasound cavitation, mesotherapy, infra-red technology, laser lipolysis, radiofrequency therapy, dynamic pulse control (DPC) and intense pulse light (IPL) have made these procedures more precise and effective in nature, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors contributing to the market growth include growing urbanization, rising disposable income and the expanding medical tourism industry.

Body Contouring Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of Invasiveness, End-Use and geography

By Invasiveness:

Non-invasive Minimally invasive

By End-Use Sector:

Clinical Research Organizations Hospitals Medical Spas Clinics

By Region:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Body Contouring Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Cynosure,

Meridian,

Syneron Medical Ltd.,

Lumenis,

Alma Lasers.

