Body Area Network Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2027

Global body area network market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid technological developments in the communication and medical devices technologies.

A body area network is a device placed in the body or surface which is mounted on human body in a specific position. The term body area networks refer to the wireless network technologies which are used in combination with the wearables. The main aim of these networks is of transmitting data that are produced by the wearable devices outside a WLAN or Internet. In certain cases, the wearables can exchange the data with each other directly. The body area network is used in several applications owing to its reliability and properties.

Market Drivers:

Growing usage of the smart devices in tracking physical fitness is driving the market growth

Supportive hospital and government initiatives for promoting digital healthcare is also expected to boost the growth of this market

Easy availability of the lower cost fitness tracking gadgets will fuel the market in the forecast period

Rising inclination towards the usage of e-health and wearables solutions is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Social refrain owing to the threat of the invasion of privacy is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing energy and security conservation problems in the wireless BAN will hinder the growth of the market

Rising problems of safety and transmission overhead can restrain the market demand in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Body Area Network Market

By Component

Displays

Application Processors and Memory Modules and Pulse Generators

Electromechanicals

Communication and Interface Components

Power Management Units

Sensors

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

By Device Type

Wearable Devices Smart Bands Smartwatches Smart Earphones

Implantable Devices

By End-Use

Healthcare

Sports

Security

Military

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Fitbit Inc, launched four new products such as Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Ace 2. These products are designed for making fitness and health accessible to huge customers across the globe. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio in the market

In October 2018, CITIZEN Watch Co, Ltd. and Fossil Group announced a strategic technology licensing partnership for launching a line of the hybrid smartwatches. This partnership would help the company to accelerate and broaden the adoption and awareness of the hybrid smartwatches. This strategy would also help the company to offer a wide product portfolio to their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global body area network market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body area network market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global body area network market are Abbott, Bluetooth SIG, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Time Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., SAMSUNG, Garmin Ltd., Huami Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Withings, SUUNTO, HK SMARTMV LIMITED, Medtronic among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Body Area Network report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Body Area Network market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Body Area Network market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Body Area Network market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Body Area Network market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

