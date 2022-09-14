A key visual for the upcoming anime Bocchi the Rock! featuring the band members: Bocchi-chan, Nijika, Ryo, and Ikuyo. Pic credit: Studio Cloverworks

The Bocchi the Rock! anime premiere date is on October 8, 2022, the Fall anime season.

The news was revealed on September 14 when a full trailer PV for the anime was released (see below).

The latest key visual for the Bocchi the Rock! anime series. Pic credit: Studio Cloverworks

Bocchi the Rock! Will debut on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting, and MBS on October 8, AT-X on October 10, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting on October 13, 2022.

The anime will also stream on ABEMA (from October 8, 2022) and on other platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. from October 11, 2022.

The trailer PV introduces the four main characters and gives a glimpse into the anime’s premise. Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Aniplex Youtube channel:

Bocchi the Rock! was first announced in February 2021. In December 2021, the official website was launched, announcing the main cast and staff. In July 2022, the anime released a key visual revealing that it would premiere in October 2022.

It was also disclosed that the OP theme song of Bocchi the Rock!, “Seishun Complex,” will be out on October 12, 2022, at the price of ¥ 1,320 (tax included).

The pre-screening event

A Bocchi the Rock! pre-screening event will be held on October 5, 2022, at the Shinjuku Wald 9 theatre. After the screening, a talk show led by the four main cast members (named below) will commence.

Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori “Bocchi-chan” Goto)

Sayumi Suzushiro (Nijika Ijichi)

Saku Mizuno (Ryo Yamada)

Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo Kita)

More about Bocchi the Rock!

Bocchi the Rock! is an upcoming TV anime based on the four-panel manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Aki Hamaji.

The manga has been serialized in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine since December 2017. The chapters have been compiled into four tankoubon volumes to date.

Keiichiro Saito is directing the Bocchi the Rock! anime at Studio CloverWorks. Erika Yoshida is in charge of the series scripts. Kerorira is designing the characters, while Tomoki Kikuya is composing the music.

The story follows Hitori Goto, or “Bocchi-chan,” a lonely high school girl who loves playing the guitar. Due to her shyness, she is lonely, having failed to make any friends. However, her life takes a turn for the better when she uploads a video of her playing the guitar online. Namely, she is approached by Nijika Ijichi, a drummer who is looking for a guitarist for a band called “Kessoku Band” (Unity Band).

For more information on the series, check out the official Bocchi the Rock! Anime website.