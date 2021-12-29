Boba Fett’s book portrays this event that Star Wars fans have been waiting for for years

Today, Wednesday 29 December 2021, we had the opportunity to discover the very first episode of the series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney +, and this last one allowed us not only to see many wink and testimonials, but also to attend an event to participate, which we have waited a very long time.

WARNING: This article contains loot related to the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney +. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to be pampered.

Boba Fett is back for our greatest pleasure

As C-3PO so beautifully puts it, when you are swallowed in the Sarlacc pit, “In your womb you find a new definition of pain and suffering because it has been digested slowly for a thousand years.” This may be the case with the common people who have been tossed into Carkoon’s pit by Jabba, but The Book of Boba Fett series shows that a badass bounty hunter is not easily knocked down.

Boba Fett’s fate in Return of the Jedi has long been viewed as disappointing, but in the years that followed, the Star Wars Extended Universe (Star Wars Legends) revealed that he had escaped, and the series The Mandalorian has confirmed its survival in canon. And today, in the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, we finally saw how his escape went.

The inside of a Sarlacc

One of the most interesting moments in the series is its debut when Boba Fett sits in the Sarlacc. Its inner walls are slimy, fleshy, and pulsating, which is very similar to what one could imagine. We also note that his armor doesn’t offer much protection against Sarlacc’s digestive juices, as Boba Fett screams in pain as he begins to be digested. However, his determination is not to blame as he tries to fight in those tight bowels. Fortunately, there is an already well-digested Stormtrooper nearby with an intact air supply that allows Fett to escape with his flamethrower.

Then he manages to move through the beast and then collapses from exhaustion when he reaches the surface. While he is semi-conscious, the Jawas steal his armor and weapons and he is soon enslaved by the Tuskens. Without his clothes on, we see the effects of Sarlacc’s acid that covered his body with burns.

As we have seen, this ordeal had profound consequences for Boba Fett. The latter is still sleeping in a Bacta tank years later and still has nightmares.

As we have seen, this ordeal had profound consequences for Boba Fett. The latter is still sleeping in a Bacta tank years later and still has nightmares.

And for your part, did you enjoy discovering this event after so many years of waiting?