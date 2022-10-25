Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a remark from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as surprised as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him — throughout interviews he recorded for his 2020 e-book “Rage” which have now been launched individually as “The Trump Tapes” — what he instructed his younger son Barron Trump through the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, speaking to Woodward on Mar. 19, 2020, mentioned Barron (then 13) had requested him what was happening and he’d responded:

“I mentioned, it got here out of China, Barron. Pure and easy. It got here out of China. And it ought to’ve been stopped. And to be trustworthy with you, Barron, they need to’ve let it’s recognized it was an issue two months earlier … the world wouldn’t have an issue. We might have stopped it simply.”

“CNN Tonight” host Jake Tapper acknowledged that blame did lie with the Chinese language authorities for overlaying up the preliminary unfold of COVID-19. However he reminded viewers of how Trump himself had really been warned of its potential risks ― and selected to do nothing about it.

On the time of recording that exact interview with Trump, Woodward mentioned he’d had no thought of the warning the then-president had obtained from his personal nationwide safety advisors concerning the virus.

When Woodward discovered of the warning, he mentioned he listened to the tape once more and concluded: “My God, Trump is conning not simply me however his son and he’s laying out, ‘Oh this might have been fastened, the Chinese language might have accomplished one thing about it.’ Donald Trump might have accomplished one thing about it by being trustworthy and warning the general public that he as president has constitutional and ethical duty to do.”

