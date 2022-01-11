Bob Saget: ‘Full House’ father dies at 65

The comedian was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9th.

He was the narrator of “How I Met Your Mother”.

The popular actor, who became known as Danny Tanner in “Full House” in the late 1980s, was found dead by US authorities in a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The cause of death is not yet known, but the Orange County Sheriff’s office said authorities had found no evidence of drug use or crime.

A few hours before the death announcement, Bob Saget himself, who was touring his latest stand-up comedy show, shared a message on Twitter saying he was excited about the live show he had just staged . Jacksonville, also in Florida.

Loved today’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening it. Little did I know I was doing a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted to this shit again. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my data in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3

– Bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

The comedian’s family has already commented on the incident in a statement. “We are devastated over the death of our beloved Bob,” it says. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performed live and brought people from all backgrounds together through humor and laughter.”

In the course of his acting career, Saget also became famous as the narrator of the series “How I Met Your Mother”. However, the role of a newly widowed father on Full House who tried to look after his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier) would end up being the one with the greatest recognition in the world Publicity.

The series that starred twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had a Netflix-produced sequel with much of the original cast. There were five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

At the same time, the moderator was also characterized by his provocative humor.