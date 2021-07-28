Bob Odenkirk passes out while recording Better Call Saul and is hospitalized

The actor will have fallen and was helped by colleagues who called an ambulance. It all happened on the set in Albuquerque, USA.

The actor is still in the hospital.

Bob Odenkirk, the protagonist of the “Better Call Saul” series, was rushed to the hospital this Wednesday, July 27th after he passed out during the recording. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 58-year-old actor fell and was helped by colleagues who immediately called an ambulance.

No further details are known about the health of Bob Odenkirk for the time being, only that he will be hospitalized or what could make him faint and faint while filming.

It all happened on the AMC set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the United States. Bob Odenkirk and the rest of the cast are recording the sixth and final season of this “Breaking Bad” spin-off there.

The new season was supposed to open this year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. It remains to be seen whether the incident with Bob Odenkirk could result in another postponement of the planned release dates.