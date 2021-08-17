Bob Dylan is charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12

The abuse allegedly happened in New York in 1965. A representative of the singer has already stated that everything is a lie.

The aggression is said to have taken place in 1965.

A woman identified as JC accuses Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old. It all happened in 1965, in New York, in the United States, for six weeks. A spokesman for the singer has already said that all of this is a lie.

According to the American magazine “Rolling Stone”, the indictment relates to the fact that the incident took place at the Chelsea Hotel. Bob Dylan is charged with giving the woman alcohol and drugs and using his musician status to gain the child’s trust and sexually abuse them.

As a result, JC will have suffered permanent physical and mental injuries. The victim is demanding compensation, an amount that has not been disclosed and that could be determined by the jury in the process. The lawsuit against Bob Dylan was filed on Friday, August 13th.

This was the limit under New York State law that allowed victims of sexual abuse to prosecute suspected perpetrators.

Bob Dylan is currently 80 years old and has sold over 125 million albums.