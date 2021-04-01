Boat Rental Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2027

Global Boat Rental Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In today’s market scenario where everything can be rented, from bicycles to car, , boat rental service is a much-needed service as most of the boats are harbored for most of their lifespan. The driving factor for the boat rental market is the luxurious sailing experience offered by the boat rental market, With the global smartphone and internet penetration renting a boat has become comparatively easier, within minutes booking can be made by searching for boat renting services, significantly boosting the market. Along with this, tour, and travel company’s collaboration with boat rental services to offer combined airline and luxury boat packages and growing awareness about the niche market of boat rental services in the coastal regions such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia have also increased the demand. GetMyBoat, Inc. and Bombardier Recreational Products collaborated in June 2020, to give customers access to watersport equipment and boats of on rental basis However, the global boat rental market faces restraints due to the high consumer demand during peak season for water sports activities such as water skiing, long boat rides which in turn increases the cost.

The regional analysis of global Boat Rental market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing disposable income and rising awareness about the boat rental services. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing endorsement for boat rental packages would create lucrative growth prospects for the Boat Rental market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GETMYBOAT Inc.

Brunswick Group

BRP

Beneteau Group

Blue Bay Marine

Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company

Boatjump

S.L.

Boatsetter

Click&Boat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Business Model

Charter

Day Cruise

Lux Charter

Lux Day Cruise

Tour

Event/B2B

Others

By Boat Size

Up to 20 Feet

21-35 Feet

36-50 Feet

By Technology

Service & Maintenance

Connected Systems

Assistance System

Monitoring Systems

Others

By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry

Others

By Propulsion

Fuel Powered

Electric Boats

Sailed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Boat Rental Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors