board the Hogwarts Express from Paris

If you have ever dreamed of getting on the Hogwarts Express, stop whatever you are doing because your dream has come true. No, it’s not a joke, the famous train from the Harry Potter universe will depart from Paris Saint Lazare station this weekend.

Meeting point in Saint-Lazare on platform 9 ¾

Warner Bros. France and the SNCF have decided to team up to celebrate the start of the school year, synonymous with a new year at the famous Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft. The event, entitled “Return to Hogwarts”, will take place this weekend, August 28th and 29th, 2021 in Paris at Gare Saint Lazare.

In 2019, Warner Bros. had already organized a similar event, Harry Potter fans could board the Magicobus, this famous purple bus that was introduced in the third part of the saga and rolls through the streets of London at full speed.

This year, Potterheads can board the mythical red train that brings many wizards to Hogwarts every year. You don’t have to go to King’s Cross station in London to find platform 9 ¾, the train will depart from Saint-Lazare station in Paris this year. On the station forecourt, fans can get on the life-size replica of the famous locomotive. Note that photo opportunities are available to immortalize the moment.

Lots of activities at the station

In addition to boarding the Hogwarts Express, fans can enjoy many activities at the station. An ephemeral boutique by Fnac will be present at the train station this weekend and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Until October 10th you can also admire the exhibition of illustrated and animated editions of Harry Potter by Studio MinaLima. And illustrations from the second volume, La Chambre des Secrets, will be previewed ahead of their official release on October 26, 2021.

Finally, the organizers offer complete immersion in the wizarding world with an augmented reality experience. In all Parisian train stations that are partners of the event and in all Fnac branches, you can go to platform 9¾ and visit the legendary place. All you need to do is bring your mobile phone and a QR code, which will be made available to all fans on official accounts from the beginning of the magic school year on September 1, 2021.

This event is the result of a collaboration between SNCF – Gares & Connexions, Warner Bros., Gallimard Jeunesse and Fnac, who have used their partnership to organize this magical event. The event will take place in the forecourt of the Saint-Lazare train station, which can be reached by metro on lines 3, 12, 13, 14. Finally, note that the event is completely free and open to all viewers. 31 other stations in France are partners of the event. Check the official website to see if the nearest train station is offering the event.

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering the new Harry Potter attraction that allows you to visit this cult site of the saga.