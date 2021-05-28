Board Mount Pressure Sensor Market: To Register Substantial Expansion By 2017 – 2025

Basic Board Mount Pressure Sensors are being designed for the consumers who require a cost-effective, simple, basic performance, unamplified, mV output, uncompensated, high resolution, and high quality solution for the medical and industrial application. These uncompensatedand unamplified sensors offers infinite resolution of the pressure signal. They will operate as specified from -40°C – 125°C .The growth of board mount pressure sensor market is highly reliant on the growth of medical and industrial applications market globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the board mount pressure sensor market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications and geography. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into four types they are like analog output, digital output, wireless output and others. Various types of applications of board mount pressure sensor includes application in industrial segment, aerospace & defense, automotive, electronic &semiconductor, medical devices and others. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Availability in a wide range of sensing technologies for the purpose of matching design accuracy and the range requirement is a key growth driver for the board mount pressure sensor market.Wide choice of output formats and ranges and continuous real time pressure information for safety and control system along with growing usage of algorithm is acting as a major driver for the board mount pressure sensor market. Therefore, the growing need of modern pressure sensors for signal conditioning electronics to provide highly accurate compensation and linearization is also a key driver of growth for board mount pressure sensor marketduring the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, fully calibrated and temperature compensated pressure sensors for ASIC and low to medium range pressure sensor ranging between 2.5mbar to 40mbaris also anticipated to increase the demand of board mount pressure sensors in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of board mount pressure sensor in a positive manner during the forecast period.

Inspite of many driving factors, the board mount pressure sensor market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the higher cost compared to switch which meets equivalent environmental and reliability specification. Lack of acceptance of continuous input signal from the control system and lack of susceptibility in analog output related to radiated emission are restraining factors for the global board mount pressure sensor market. The growing demand for board mount pressure sensor in pneumatic operator control system and gas chromatography is going to create significant opportunity for board mount pressure sensor in coming years.Apart from that the growth of usage of board mount pressure sensor in nebulizers and spirometer is also acting as an opportunity factor for the board mount pressure sensor marketin the forecast period from 2017-2025.

By application, the industrial segment held the largest market share because of its wide usage of board mount pressure sensor in compressor, aftercooler and air dryer. However, the medical equipment is projected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Ease of operations and high design accuracy of board mount pressure sensor makes it the most appropriate choice for various end user segments.

Geographically, the global board mount pressure sensor marketis mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Growing demand ofboard mount pressure sensor for custom calibration and mounting orientation for applications in gas chromatography, spirometer is driving the market of Asia Pacific region. Rapidly growing demand of pressure sensor and pressure transducer is predicted to fasten the demand ofboard mount pressure sensor, thereby expected to drive the board mount pressure sensormarket rapidly. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owingto the presence of huge number of pressure sensor and transducer manufacturers in countries like China, South Korea and Japan among others.

Some of the leading players operating in the board mount pressure sensor market includes Honeywell (The U.S.), Murata (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Electronic (Japan),Sensirion (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technology (Germany), Silicon Labs (The U.S.), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan) among others.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.