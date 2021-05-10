BO Motor Market Outlook to 2030: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

BO Motor: Introduction

BO motors are used majorly in robotic applications. It converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. BO motor gear decreases the speed of the rotation and alongside, it increase its torque.

Key Drivers of the Global BO Motor Market

Modern devices are technologically advanced which require different types of BO motors. Technological advancement in the HVAC industry is taking place at a fast pace. Growing requirement for HVAC products is likely to create new avenues for the BO motor market.

According to a “Bureau of Labor and Statistics” report, more than 8.3 million combined units of HVAC equipment were shipped across the globe in 2018. Employment generation from heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics industry is also growing significantly. Employment in this segment is expected to grow 15% from 2016 to 2026, which will impact the sale of BO motors.

Untapped Markets to Create New Market Opportunities

Manufacturing activity is witnessing growth revival in developing economies such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Turkey, where motor manufacturers may not have presence. This can be viewed as a potential growth opportunity to introduce BO products in those markets and this factor is expected to have high impact during the forecast period.

Manufacturers prefer to use equipment which would optimize the use of resources. Automated equipment helps achieve this objective. BO motors are preffered in automated equipment, which is expected to boost their sales in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in the Global BO Motor Market

Key companies are adopting the merger and acquisition strategy to improve their market revenue at the global level. Small scale players are trying to increase their sales by improving their domestic market share. Some of the key players operating in the global BO motor market are listed below:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Asmo Co. Ltd.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Johnson Electric

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens

Global BO Motor Market: Research Scope

Global BO Motor Market, by Product Type

Brushed Motor

Brushless Motor

Global BO Motor Market, by Capacity

Below 750 Watts

750 Watts – 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

Global BO Motor Market, by Application

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others (Healthcare, Defence, etc.)

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

