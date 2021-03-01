BND is looking for hackers with unusual action | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) wants to find more hackers to fight international threats with an unusual action.

With the hashtag «#followtheglitchkarnickel», the German foreign secret service has been trying since today to directly reach the hacker scene on the Internet through word choice, cyber aesthetics and a special image program. “We need to speak the language of those who should be interested in us,” said BND chairman Bruno Kahl of the German news agency in Berlin. Support comes from the Union. Criticism from the ranks of the Greens is that countermeasures are taken much too late when there is a shortage of skilled workers.

“Everyone is looking for specialists with expertise in this area,” says Kahl. Cyberspace not only offers opportunities, but also dangers. “The BND must recognize these dangers and help fight them off.” This requires the right personnel. The BND hackers try to obtain information for the federal government in areas such as international terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human trafficking, organized crime and industrial espionage.

In view of more financially attractive private sector offerings for IT specialists, Kahl said, “Many want to work on the right.” There are more and more young people for whom money is not everything. “With us you can legally do things that may be prohibited elsewhere.” In an international comparison, Kahl sees that the BND is also well positioned. “Judging from the fact that many of the top performing partners would like to work with us, I can calculate that we have sufficient skills and competences.” What is needed is a “better and broader line-up so that we can be sustainable”.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee for the control of the secret services (PKGr), Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), told the Dpa that the BND is “a central part of our security infrastructure and therefore needs not only good financial resources, but especially the IT sector best experts ». Even if his work is well monitored by Parliament, “we must do everything we can to ensure that BND can operate on an equal footing with partner services and other services”.

Green PKGr member Konstantin von Notz said the work of the intelligence services is increasingly shifting to the digital. The market for IT specialists has been wiped out. “The problem has been known for years. Unfortunately, the countermeasures were taken much too late. In addition, a number of security forces competed for very few heads. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) alone should soon receive an increase of several hundred jobs. “Only the federal government knows where these should come from.”