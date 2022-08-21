Sunday, August 21, 2022
BLVKHVND crowned champion of Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 (Image via Pokemon)
Gaming 

BLVKHVND wins Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

Rupali Gupta

The 2022 Pokemon UNITE World Championship wrapped up on August 20, with the highest 13 groups competing for a prize pool of $500K in London, England. After two days of intense competitors, North American group BLVKHVND lifted the coveted trophy in emphatic trend. The group was awarded the successful prize cash of $100K.

Initially, the highest 16 groups certified for the World Championship, however the three groups have been unable to affix the occasion as a consequence of visa points. This compelled the organizers to kind three teams with three groups every, whereas one group featured 4 groups for the primary section of the occasion, i.e., the Group Stage, performed on Day 1.

Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 abstract

On Day 1, the highest two groups from every group certified for the Playoffs, which have been performed on Day 2. The remaining 5 groups have been eradicated from the event.

In Group A, Revenant Esports and Orangutan Gaming didn’t carry out up to speed, ensuing of their elimination from the event. Secret Ship, Apprentice Unleashed, and XIS have been the opposite three groups that could not advance to the Playoffs.

Day 2 started with eight groups preventing within the quarter-finals in a BO3 format. BLVKHVND continued their momentum and reached the Grand Finals after successful all matches within the earlier three phases of the day.

Playoffs Bracket (Image via Pokemon)
Nouns Esports did not get off to a very good begin and misplaced their first match in opposition to T2. The group was relegated to the decrease bracket, however they managed to win all matches within the bracket and advance to the Grand Finals.

The BO5 Grand Last was performed between BLVKHVND and Nouns Esports. With a scoreline of 3-0, BLVKHVND turned the world champion whereas staying undefeated all through the event. The group put up one-sided performances all through the Playoffs.

Prize Pool distribution of Pokemon UNITE World Championship

World Championship prize pool distribution (Image via Pokemon)
  1. BLVKHVND – $100K
  2. Nouns Esports – $75K
  3. Renaissance – $65K
  4. T2 – $60K
  5. IX Gaming – $45K
  6. No Present – $$45K
  7. ICLEN – $25K
  8. Eternity – $25K
  9. Orangutan – $10K
  10. Secret Ship – $10K
  11. Apprentice – $10K
  12. XIS – $10K
  13. Revenant – $5K

Forward of the championship, Indian group Orangutan acquired the No Lucario roster, who had already secured their slot by successful the Asia Pacific occasion. The group did not carry out in addition to they wished of their first world occasion.

