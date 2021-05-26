Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market will generate massive revenue by 2027 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Bluetooth hearing aids provide the communication link between the wireless technology in the hearing aids and Bluetooth enabled devices such as smartphones, Smart TVs and more. Despite the continued availability of their traditional predecessors, Bluetooth hearing devices are gaining traction because of their advanced features. These involve multiple device connectivity, water resistance, smaller size and enhanced sound clarity. Thus, the increasing advancements in the Bluetooth hearing aids technology drives the market growth. Further, the advent of smart ready and Bluetooth 5.0 improves the performance of devices owing to lower energy consumption and hinderance free audio escalating the market growth.

As in September 2020, Bluettoh SIG, the standard group that monitor development of Bluetooth standards announced an new codec “LC3 codec” to make wireless audio much better. Further, increasing incidences of hearing loss across the globe fuel the demand for Hearing aids driving the market growth. As per National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) one in eight people in the United States aged 12 years and above has hearing loss as per standard hearing examinations. The incidence of hearing impairment in the U.S. is clearly indicative of prospects for hearing aids sales in the country. However, high bustling and augmentation sound of devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1682

Although, integration of Artificial intelligence empowers the hearing aid technology presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in February 2020, Starkey Laboratories Inc. launched a product named Livio Al which is a behind-the-ear hearing aid integrated with artificial intelligence for better sound quality.

The regional analysis of global Bluetooth Hearing Aids market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing hearing loss incidences would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bluetooth Hearing Aids market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sonova Holding AG

Eartone Hearing Aid

Siemens Healthcare

Beltone

Miracle Hearing Aid

Cochlear

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

GN ReSound

Union Hearing Aid.

Shenzhen Sunsky Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

In-The-Ear Hearing Aid (ITE)

In-The-Canal Hearing Aid (ITC)

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aid (BTE)

Completely-In-The Canal Hearing Aid (CIC)

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aid (RIE)

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinic/ Medical Centers

Individual

By End-User:

Adults

Kids

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1682

Target Audience of the Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors