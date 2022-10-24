Blue Orchestra anime releases video featuring magnificent violin music by Ryota Higashi

Key visible for the upcoming anime Blue Orchestra. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

On October 23, 2022, NHK’s official twitter account promoted the upcoming anime adaptation of Makoto Akui’s Ao no Orchestra (The Blue Orchestra) manga by releasing a promotional video, that includes Ryota Higashi enjoying uplifting violin music for the character Hajime Aono.

Blue Orchestra will premiere on the NHK Instructional TV channel in Japan in April 2023!

You may watch the video through the tweet or on YouTube right here:

Blue Orchestra official trailer.

The video contains a dramatic scene the place Hajime Aono performs Pachelbel’s “Canon” on the riverbank at nightfall for a feminine good friend.

Who’s Ryota Higashi?

Ryota Higashi began enjoying the violin when he was solely 4 years previous! Higashi positioned first within the 88th Music Competitors of Japan and across the similar time additionally obtained the next awards: Leucadia, Sumi, and Kuroyanagi. His efficiency of “Recital Passio” aired on NHK-FM and his efficiency of “Untitled Live performance” aired on TV Asahi.

Higashi has performed along with the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kanagawa Philharmonic Orchestra, and others. At Toho Gakuen Faculty, the place he studied music as a scholarship pupil, he graduated on the prime of his class.

On January 24, 2022, the Toho Gakuen Faculty launched a video that includes Ryota Higashi (on violin) and Yuki Amako (on piano) enjoying “Gypsy Melodies”.

Dvořák Gypsy Melodies, Op. 55 – Songs My Mom Taught Me Ryota Higashi, violin Yuki Amako, piano

Watch this video on YouTube “Gypsy Melodies” carried out by Ryota Higashi and Yuki Amako.

In 2019, Higashi was loaned a 1716 A Stradivarius by the Itoh Basis for a two-year interval. At Toho Gakuen Faculty, Higashi is presently enrolled as a scholarship pupil within the first yr of a grasp’s program on the College of Music. Akiko Tatsumi has taught him violin methods.

Akiko Tatsumi is a 6th fellow of the Suntory Corridor Chamber Music Academy and a scholarship pupil on the Rohm Music Basis (2021 and 2022). Tatsumi makes use of an M. Capicchioni 1956 “Felix Ayo” violin that’s on mortgage from the Munetsugu Assortment.

When requested at Jno.co.jp why he selected the violin Ryota Higashi responded, “[I like] the gorgeous timbre born from friction and the way the violin supplies fully totally different types of enjoyment between the first and 2nd in orchestras and so forth.”

Extra employees members for Blue Orchestra have been additionally revealed by NHK.

Who’re the manufacturing crew members?

Blue Orchestra manufacturing crew members embrace:

Director – Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom, Persona 4 The Animation, Classroom of the Elite)

Unique Creator – Makoto Akui

Animation – Nippon Animation

Scriptwriter – Yuuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru, Digimon Journey tri., Persona 4 The Animation, Urusei Yatsura 2022)

Character Designer – Kazuaki Morita (Assassination Classroom, Classroom of the Elite, Persona 4 The Animation)

Chief Producer – Jun Sakata (To Your Eternity)

Broadcaster – NHK (E-Tele)

What’s the plot of Blue Orchestra?

The story facilities on a prodigy violinist named Aono Hajime, who stopped enjoying the violin after he grew jaded on account of his father abandoning his household. Hajime’s father was additionally a violinist and had drastically impressed him, so his father’s betrayal was disheartening.

In his third yr of center faculty, Hajime struggles to determine his educational path now that music is not his life’s purpose. Someday, he encounters a hotheaded, novice violinist, Akine Ritsuko, whose purpose is to enroll in a highschool that has a distinguished orchestra membership.

Hajime develops a relationship with Ritsuko and decides to show her the right way to play the violin higher. As he’s drawn again into the world of violinists and musical competitions he’s compelled to face the music and eventually feels as if his life is transferring ahead once more. Music and teenage hearts will resonate on this youthful drama story as Hajime and Ritsuko make harmonious music collectively and slowly fall in love.

The place can I learn the manga?

On April 25, 2017, Blue Orchestra started its serialization on Shogakukan’s on-line platform mangaONE and every week later started serialization on Ura Sunday. Shogakukan has collected the manga’s chapters into 10 tankobon volumes.

Are you trying ahead to the anime Blue Orchestra? Tell us within the remark part beneath!