Blue Lock anime release date confirmed in October 2022 by new OP/ED trailer PV, key visual

Blue lock’s new characters within the new trailer. Pic credit score: Crunchyroll

The Blue Lock launch date is on October 8, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

It may need taken a while, however Blue Lock seems to be preparing for its tv premiere. It was only a matter of time earlier than the crew of the eagerly anticipated anime broke their silence on its debut as the autumn season approached.

And at this time, a brand-new Blue Lock trailer has debuted on-line, confirming the premiere date for the sports activities anime!

New Blue Lock trailer and key visible

A brand new trailer, a key visible, and the October 2022 premiere date for Blue Lock anime had been all launched. It was made public by way of a particular reside webcast on ABEMA TV.

The sequence is being animated by Studio 8bit, beneath the route of Tetsuaki Watanabe. The theme songs unveiled within the new trailer are “Chaos ga Kiwamaru” (opening) by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN and “WINNER” (ending) by Shugo Nakamura.

This present is a must-watch should you take pleasure in sequence like Haikyu or Kokoro’s Basketball!

Take a look at the sensational trailer beneath:

Blue Lock’s newest trailer

Moreover, the general public was launched to new forged members and a key visible for Blue Lock.

Blue Lock’s new key visible. Pic credit score: Crunchyroll

The brand new Blue Lock forged members are:

Junichi Wanima (Ryota Suzuki)

Keisuke Wanima (Ryota Suzuki)

Sae Itoshi (Takahiro Sakurai)

Ikki Niko (Natsuki Hanae)

Blue Lock beforehand launched a number of character trailers and different visuals for the anime’s forged and most important characters. Characters included Isagi Yoichi (Kazuki Ura), Bachira Meguru (Tasuku Kaito), Rensuke Kunigami (Yuki Ono), Hyoma Chigiri (Soma Saito), Baro Shoei (Junichi Suwabe), and Tsurugi Zantetsu (Kazuyuki Okitsu), in addition to a collaborative launch for Seishiro Nagi (Nobunaka Shimazaki) and Reo Mikage (Yuma Uchida).

Blue Lock manga and plot

The unique manga is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It has been revealed in serial kind since August 2018 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Journal, which additionally publishes Hearth Pressure, Edens Zero, and different sequence.

On the forty fifth Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021, the sequence additionally took house the prize for Greatest Shonen, which Tokyo Revengers had received the 12 months earlier than.

Kodansha has introduced an English print publication for the summer time of 2022.

Blue Lock Plot

The principle character of Blue Lock is Yoichi Isagi, a younger and promising striker who is without doubt one of the individuals chosen for the Blue lock program. He will get the invitation simply as he’s shedding his cool over his workforce’s crushing defeat on the nationals.

He thinks they may have received if the participant had made the decisive shot reasonably than handing the ball to his teammate. Yoichi can’t assist however seize the prospect to pursue his aim as a result of it holds the potential to provide the perfect attackers within the league. Nevertheless, what he’ll encounter isn’t your ordinary boot camp.

Blue Lock deviates from the usual teamwork idea, not like different sports activities anime, though the sequence’ central theme is a typically team-oriented sport. In contrast to feel-good reveals like Days and Haikyu!!, the anime is extra akin to a battle royale with a sporting contact.

The athletes are compelled to compete with each other to hone their skills with Jinpachi Ego and his singular standpoint in cost. It turns right into a case of survival of the fittest, similar to different battle royale sequence.

Despite the fact that the anime received’t essentially depict demise, the ugly elimination course of simulates it. In spite of everything, disqualified gamers from the Blue Lock is not going to be permitted to signify their nation in worldwide soccer competitions.

Blue Lock, a soccer-themed anime, undermines the concept of teamwork and as a substitute emphasizes individualism and egoism. It resembles lethal battle royale anime greater than cheery, youthfully enthusiastic shonen anime.

What are your ideas on the model new Blue Lock trailer? Tell us what you suppose by leaving a remark beneath.