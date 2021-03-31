Blue Hydrogen Market to Exhibit 14.8% CAGR till 2027 | Top Players are Linde plc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, etc

The increasing emphasis on the clean energy sources and extensive rise in investment in the green hydrogen sustainable usage are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.

The global market landscape of Blue Hydrogen is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The global blue hydrogen market is forecast to register a significant growth value at USD 2.48 billion by 2027 from USD 816.5 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.8% through the forecast period.

The market growth is attributable to the rising inclination toward green energy with low carbon content, leading to boost demand for blue hydrogen. Additionally, increase in usage of hydrogen fuel, coupled with active propulsion system, especially across automotive industry, is driving the growth of the global blue hydrogen market. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Further key findings from report:

A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.

Key players in the market include Linde plc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hydrogenics, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Siemens, Equinor, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., CertifHy Canada Inc., Uniper SE, and Green Hydrogen Systems.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Blue Hydrogen Market on the basis of Technology, End-Use Verticals, and Region:

The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Autothermal Reforming (ATR) Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Power Generation Chemical Industries Petroleum Refinery Others



Regional Analysis

North America owing to its leading investment in the electrification & renewable power generation sources, along with a higher thrust on the alternative propulsion system for the automotive especially in the United States is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially. It further covers radical insights about the key market players along with their company overview, total revenue, market share and size, price analysis, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives adopted by the companies. These strategic initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships and agreements, and government deals, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



