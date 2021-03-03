Blowout Preventers (BOP) Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco Inc.

The Blowout Preventers (BOP) Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Blowout Preventers (BOP) report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Blowout Preventers (BOP) report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The blow out preventers (BOP) is expected to grow at a CAGR over 2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Blowout Preventers (BOP) Market: Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Shandong Kerui Holding Group Co. Ltd, and Weatherford International Plc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Offshore Segment to Dominate the Market

– With the rising number of maturing onshore oilfields in the recent years, there has been growth in the offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities. For instance, in the Permian Basin, currently the most important basin in terms of crude oil production, the production from old wells has started to decline, and there is little scope for new discovery in these areas. As a result, the oil and gas industry is shifting towards deeper regions in search of oil and gas, in order to meet the increasing demand.

– Moreover, the share of offshore active rigs count out of the total active rig count in the United States grew from 1.8% in February 2019 to 2.5% October 2019.

– In the United States, deepwater accounted for 50% of the discovered oil and gas resources during 2008-2018. Deepwater gas production is also expected to account for 50% of the 700 billion cubic meter (bcm) rise in offshore gas production by 2040, compared to that of 2018.

– Brazil is one of the largest markets for deepwater oil and gas projects. The Brazilian oil and gas market is driven by successful regulatory changes and improving financials. The Brazilian government is aiming 2 mmb/d of additional oil production by 2027, mostly from deepwater areas.

– This rising deepwater offshore development activity, to meet the increasing crude oil demand, is further expected to drive the demand for BOPs during the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Europe is expected to dominate the market for blow out preventers. Owing to the increasing oil production in the countries such as Russia and Norway.

– Russia have a 106.2 billion barrels proved reserve, as of 2018. Whereas daily oil production in the country is about 11.4 million barrel, and annual export is of approximately USD 129.2 billion. There are already more than 9,500 wells drilled as of 2019. Further, Russia is investing in offshore Arctic oil and gas projects and onshore deposits in Siberia to offset oil production declines at maturing fields.

– In the United Kingdom, a total of 102 wells were drilled on the UKCS in 2018 (85 developments, eight explorations, and nine appraisal). With the most recent tax break, production activities in discoveries, as mentioned earlier, are expected to commence during the forecast period.

– After a long recession, since 2014, Norway’s oil and gas industry is now back on its feet. Oil companies increased their spending for the first time in 2018. The total petroleum production for the first six months, in 2018, was about 114.9 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent. Additionally, Norway’s government expects oil companies to present development plans (PDO) for up to 21 new or expanded offshore oil and gas fields, by the end of 2021.

– Therefore, increasing oil and gas activities in the region are expected to increase the demand for blow out preventers (BOP) over the forecast period in European region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Blowout Preventers (BOP) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

