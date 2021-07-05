Blowout Preventer Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027| GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco

Los Angeles-United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Blowout Preventer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Blowout Preventer market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This Blowout Preventer Market research report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Blowout Preventer market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Blowout Preventer market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Blowout Preventer market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Blowout Preventer market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blowout Preventer Market Research Report: GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS

Global Blowout Preventer Market by Type: Annular BOP, Ram BOP

Global Blowout Preventer Market by Application: Onshore Wells, Offshore Wells

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Blowout Preventer market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Blowout Preventer market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Blowout Preventer market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Blowout Preventer markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Blowout Preventer markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Blowout Preventer market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Blowout Preventer market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Blowout Preventer market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Blowout Preventer market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Blowout Preventer market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blowout Preventer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Annular BOP

1.2.3 Ram BOP

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore Wells

1.3.3 Offshore Wells

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Blowout Preventer, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Blowout Preventer Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Blowout Preventer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Blowout Preventer Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Blowout Preventer Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Blowout Preventer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Blowout Preventer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Blowout Preventer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blowout Preventer Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Blowout Preventer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Blowout Preventer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Blowout Preventer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Blowout Preventer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Blowout Preventer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blowout Preventer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Blowout Preventer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Blowout Preventer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Blowout Preventer Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Blowout Preventer Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Blowout Preventer Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Blowout Preventer Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Blowout Preventer Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Blowout Preventer Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Blowout Preventer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Blowout Preventer Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Blowout Preventer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Blowout Preventer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Blowout Preventer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Blowout Preventer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Blowout Preventer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Blowout Preventer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Blowout Preventer Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Blowout Preventer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Blowout Preventer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Blowout Preventer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Blowout Preventer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Blowout Preventer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Blowout Preventer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Blowout Preventer Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Blowout Preventer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Oil & Gas

12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.2 Cameron

12.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cameron Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cameron Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cameron Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.2.5 Cameron Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.4 Uztel

12.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uztel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Uztel Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Uztel Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.4.5 Uztel Recent Development

12.5 Rongsheng Machinery

12.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Development

12.6 Halliburton

12.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Halliburton Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.6.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

12.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

12.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Development

12.8 MSP/DRILEX

12.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

12.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Xinde

12.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Development

12.10 Fountain Petro

12.10.1 Fountain Petro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fountain Petro Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Development

12.11 GE Oil & Gas

12.11.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

12.11.2 GE Oil & Gas Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer Products Offered

12.11.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.12 GCOP

12.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

12.12.2 GCOP Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GCOP Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GCOP Products Offered

12.12.5 GCOP Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Development

12.14 Well Control

12.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

12.14.2 Well Control Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Well Control Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Well Control Products Offered

12.14.5 Well Control Recent Development

12.15 Shenkai

12.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenkai Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenkai Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenkai Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenkai Recent Development

12.16 NETS

12.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

12.16.2 NETS Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 NETS Blowout Preventer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 NETS Products Offered

12.16.5 NETS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Blowout Preventer Industry Trends

13.2 Blowout Preventer Market Drivers

13.3 Blowout Preventer Market Challenges

13.4 Blowout Preventer Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Blowout Preventer Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

