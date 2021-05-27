Blowing Agents Market 2020 –Advancements, Current and Future Scenario of The Global Market and Forecasts to 2028| Top Players- The Chemours Company, ZEON CORPORATION, LANXESS, Solvay, Nouryon

Global blowing agents market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for the polymeric foams and technological upgradations and advancements in the end-user companies are contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Blowing Agents Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blowing agents market are The Chemours Company, ZEON CORPORATION, LANXESS, Solvay, Nouryon, HCS Group GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Honeywell International Inc., AMERICHEM, A-Gas, Arkema Group, Linde plc, Harp International Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow, Akzo Nobel N.V., FSI, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., BASF SE, CHEMSPEC LTD. and 3M among others.

Global Blowing Agents Market Scope and Segments

By Type

Exothermic

Endothermic

By Chemistry

Physical Blowing Agents

Chemical Blowing Agents

By Foaming Agent Process

Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

Exothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

Endothermic and Exothermic Blend Chemical Foaming Agents

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blowing Agents Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Blowing Agents market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Blowing Agents Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Blowing Agents

Chapter 4: Presenting Blowing Agents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Blowing Agents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

