Blow Molded Containers Market Top Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Technology, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2029 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Blow Molded Containers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029"

The global food & beverage industry accounts for the lion’s share in the blow molded containers market. The industry has shown fast pace growth in the recent years owing to rise in population and increase in per capita consumer spending, thereby driving expansion in the blow molded containers market. Concerning revenue, the global blow molded containers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period. This notable growth in the blow molded containers market is mainly influenced by its widespread usage in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, blow molded containers is gaining traction in pharmaceutical & medical packaging applications, which further fuels the market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, key players are increasing their business footprint rapidly, which creates lucrative opportunities for the market.

Fact.MR study also found that companies involved in the blow molded containers market are rigorously investing in the research & development activities and product innovation to expand their product lines. Manufacturers are also expanding their business via organic growth strategies by collaborating with giant industry players and raw material suppliers. Prominent players in the market are mainly focused on the expansion of their production facilities and achieve a global presence.

New product launches and technological advancements have also increased in the market, owing to demand for sustainability and mandatory regulations on plastic usage. Moreover, the introduction of advance technologies such as 3D printing and accumulator head blow molding technique are likely to impact the growth of the market.

E-commerce, Logistics, and SKU Proliferation Shaping the Market Dynamics

Fact.MR has witnessed a massive growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer shipping methods. Owing to the changing purchasing habits of consumers, and increasing popularity of e-commerce, shipping, transportation processes have undergone some radical changes over the past few years. According to the study, online sales channels have grown over 15% from other sales channels. The changing consumer preferences for more customized, affordable, and convenient packaging have also contributed to the proliferation of stock-keeping units (SKU).

These trends have demanded more secured and advanced packaging solutions, and have also led to various changes in the packaging solutions as per the end-use requirement. Packaging engineers around the world are trying to achieve the most sustainable design of plastic containers by understanding and identifying the method of shipping. Prior to designing the plastic containers, having complete knowledge of all steps of transportation, and efficient shipping of the product has become the primary need for packaging engineers and manufacturers to fulfill. Thus, changing supply chain dynamics and increase in SKU units have increased the demand for blow molded containers.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

