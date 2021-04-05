Blood Warmers Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2020-2030

The number of surgeries and trauma cases are increasing at a rapid rate around the globe. The booming geriatric population and the infant population are also expanding extensively. All these aspects will prove to be fruitful for the growth of the blood warmers market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

A blood warmer performs the function of heating blood, other fluids, crystalloids, colloids, blood products, and others to prevent certain conditions in a patient. One of the prominent benefits of blood warmers is that it helps in preventing hypothermia by keeping the blood warm. The escalating cases of hypothermia are directly proportional to the extensive demand for blood warmers. The threat of hypothermia is rapidly accelerating around the world, due to which, the demand for blood warmers has increased considerably.

Blood warmers are available in both portable and non-portable variants. These variants are used according to the specified need of the end-users. The overwhelming utilization of blood warmers across defense forces, hospitals, clinics, rescue forces, ambulatory services, and others will escalate the growth prospects across the blood warmers market.

Blood Warmers Market: Competitive Insights

The blood warmers market is highly fragmented. The players in the blood warmers market are always involved in intense competition for gaining a prominent position among others. Manufacturers in the blood warmers market are focusing intensively on research and development activities. These activities help in upgrading existing products and discover novel devices with additional features.

Mergers and acquisitions are common across the blood warmers market. These activities help in increasing the growth rate. Some well-established players in the blood warmers market are Belmont Medical, Gentherm Medical, Stryker Corporation, 3M, Mennen Medical, and Kimberly Clark.

Blood Warmers Market: Key Trends

Increasing Demand from the Government Bodies of Numerous Countries to Boost the Growth Prospects

The popularity of blood warmers is increasing at a rapid rate around the world. The growing prevalence of hypothermia is a vital reason. The government bodies of numerous countries are ordering blood warmers to offer good treatment during emergency situations

For instance, MEQU, a medical technology firm recently won a public tender for providing portable blood warmers to the Norwegian National Air Ambulance Services. Air ambulance services deal with emergency situations most of the times. All fluids should be warmed up before admitting the patient. To enable this aspect, the air ambulance services have installed blood warmers. Thus, such developments add extra stars of growth to the blood warmers market.

Large Spends on Defense Sector to Propel Growth across the Blood Warmers Market

The increased spending of various countries on defense services is expected to bring tremendous growth opportunities for the blood warmers market. The growing need for upgrading rescue emergency services has led to an increase in the demand for blood warmers. These factors bode well for the growth of the blood warmers market.

Blood Warmers Market: Regional Dimensions

North America’s blood warmers market is expected to emerge as a champion growth-generating region across the assessment period of 2020-2030. Large-scale spending on the defense sector across various countries in the region will serve as a prominent growth-contributing factor. The blood warmers market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness rapid growth. The growing awareness about blood warmers among a considerable chunk of the populace will bring promising growth.

