Blood Testing Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027

Blood Testing Market

The global blood testing market is estimated to surpass $4,610.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The report aims to cater scrupulous analysis of the global blood testing market by methodically reviewing different facets of the market such as key segments, market dynamics, regional market circumstances, investment opportunities, and top players operating in the market.

In addition, the report offers insights on the current lookout and upcoming trends and developments that are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, major factors such as market drivers and opportunities that are expected to shape the panorama of the global market are deliberated in the report. Also, limitations and threats that hold the power to hinder the industry growth are outlined in the report. The report also presents the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market which explains competitive landscape, negotiating power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and arrival of substitutes in the market.

The report further presents future outlook and growth of the global market by scrutinizing the key forces that are likely to impact the market growth. The report also reveals segmental analysis by acutely assessing every segment of the global blood testing market. Regional market analysis of these segments is also presented in the report. The report divides the global blood testing market into four main regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, these regions are sub-divided to explain in detail the landscape of the blood testing market across major countries in these regions. Furthermore, the report divulges some of the recent advances, trends, and upcoming opportunities in every region.

The report offers a complete overview of 10 foremost players operating in the global blood testing market along with their company overview, major company executives, company’s financial status and revenue, top business activities, and groundbreaking developments in the global blood testing market. Besides these insights, the major events as well as strategies of major players functioning in the global blood testing market is also provided in the report.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The report is articulated by Research Dive’s professional market analysts, and claims to be a reliable source of data and statistics for the global blood testing market. The market forecasts specified in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and analytical tools & models. Use of such advanced tools helps market analysts in analyzing, filtering, and deriving precise data and predictions.

The report is formulated after a thorough conversation and interviews with top industry players, stakeholders, and market participants. All the research and analysis is based on data obtained from reliable and renowned sources of statistics, and regional intelligence. The research report is built by gathering various data points and information regarding the blood testing market. Primary research forms the foundation of the overall research process; however, it is reasonably supported by comprehensive secondary research. Around 5,900 product type literatures, company annual reports, market publications, and other such significant documents of key market players have been reviewed for in-depth understanding of market saturation. Additionally, trade associations’ publications, reliable industry bulletins, medical journals, and government websites have been studied for getting hold of important industry related insights.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report reveals market size and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027

This report sheds light on trends, inventions, and novel developments along with a detailed quantitative breakdown of the blood testing market during the period of forecast

The report offers prevalent as well as upcoming investment opportunities of the global blood testing market

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of market drivers and restraints and key improvements in the blood testing market

The report also offers insights on foremost market players, Porter’s Five Analysis, and top winning business strategies

The initiatives undertaken by the top market players are presented in the report to comprehend the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The report segments the global market into test and region.

Test: Glucose testing, Lipid panel testing, Direct LDL testing, Prostate-specific antigen testing, BUN testing, A1C testing, High sensitivity CRP testing, Vitamin D testing, ALT testing, Thyroid-stimulating hormone testing, Creatinine testing, AST testing, Serum Nicotine / Cotinine testing, Cortisol testing, Testosterone testing, Other blood tests

Regionally, the report assesses the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The North American countries evaluated in the report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

The European countries evaluated in the report are Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

The Asian countries evaluated in the report are Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

The countries in LAMEA evaluated in the report are Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

The key players outlined in the report are Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc. and Radiometer), Quest Diagnostics, Biomerica, Inc., Trinity Biotech PLC.

The report summaries the business overview including financial performance, latest strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis of the top players functioning in the blood testing market.

1. Abbott/Alere

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4. Quest Diagnostics

5. Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc. and Radiometer)

6. Becton Dickinson & Company

7. Biomerica, Inc.

8. BioMerieux S.A.

9. Siemens Healthineers

10. Trinity Biotech PLC

