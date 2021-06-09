Blood Screening Market Size, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2027

“Global Blood Screening Market 2020-2027,With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit is latest research study released by Coherent Market Insights evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Blood Screening Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, Quidel Corporation, and others.

Rising demand for NAT over ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test owing to high sensitivity and specificity for viral nucleic acid is propelling the blood screening market growth. For instance, in 2018, Grifols received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for two blood screening assays- Procleix Ultrio Elite and Procleix WNV. Both assays run on the fully automated NAT blood screening platform: Procleix Panther system. The Procleix Panther system with these assays helps blood centers to efficiently screen for infectious diseases and eliminates the need for batch processing.

A growing number of blood donation campaigns by the government such as blood donor agencies, and NGO’s are further expected to propel the growth of the blood screening market. For instance, according to the WHO reported data in June 2017, around 112.5 million blood donations are collected globally and around half of these are collected in high-income countries, highlighting 19% of the world’s population.

The market can be segmented into:

By Technology:

Nucleic acid amplification technology (NAT)

ELISA

Immunoassays (IAs)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Western Blotting

By Product Type

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

By End User:

Hospital

Blood Banks

Diagnostics Laboratory

To identify the growth opportunities in the Blood Screening market, the report has been segmented into regions that are growing faster than the overall market. This region was focused on regions with slower growth rates than the global market. Each geographic segment of the Blood Screening market has been independently investigated, with price, distribution and demand data specifically for North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), and Asia-region markets. . Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The market report also primarily identifies additional useful and useful information about the industry, including the Blood Screening market development trends analysis, return on investment, and feasibility analysis. Additionally, SWOT analysis is distributed in the report to analyze the growth of key global market players in the Blood Screening market industry.

