Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Was Estimated To Grow At CAGR of 7.5% During The Forecast Period Owing To Rise In Demand For Digital Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Across The World, Says Absolute Market Insights

Global demand for blood pressure monitoring systems are anticipated to grow owing to an increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and a rapid increase in geriatric population which is increasing the market size of global blood pressure monitoring market. Blood pressure monitoring devices help in early diagnosis of a deteriorating condition of a patient’s health owing to which demand for blood pressure monitoring devices are anticipated to increase across the world. Presently, remote monitoring of blood pressure of patients are possible due to availability of advanced blood pressure monitoring devices for personal use. For example, France based blood pressure monitoring system market player BewellConnect developed a connected upper arm blood pressure monitoring device branded MyTensio which helps to monitor blood pressure and heart rate on a daily basis and integrates easily with remote monitoring programs.

Global blood pressure monitoring market is valued at US$ 8,777.4 M in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 15,687.8 Mn by 2027.

Portable blood pressure monitoring devices are low cost devices and provide patients a value for money. In the U.S., self-measured blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) initiatives are increasing the sale of blood pressure monitoring devices. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is providing reimbursement for clinical healthcare expenditure of consumers using blood pressure monitoring devices at home as part of SMBP program is increasing the size of the U.S. blood pressure monitoring market.

There is an anticipated increase in demand for wearable and mobile blood pressure monitoring devices across the globe owing to multiple advantages. Wireless mobile blood pressure monitoring devices help in sharing of a patient’s blood pressure data to clinicians. Global blood pressure monitoring market is expected to grow with new wearable technologies including mHealth that use mobile and wireless technologies to encourage patients’ to monitor their health issues. mHealth through mobile devices helps in sharing of a patient’s blood pressure data with medical practitioners or doctors. Home blood pressure monitoring devices help a doctor to keep track of a patient’s health records, prescription schedule and follow-up care as well. The mHealth device is an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) system.

Across the world there is a rise in demand for ABPM system which is especially increasing in emerging economies. Among emerging economies, rise in millennial population, increasing in disposable income and imbalance in work-life are increasing the demand for portable blood pressure monitoring devices across China, India and other emerging economies leading to increase in market size of Asia Pacific blood pressure monitoring market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of blood pressure monitoring market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Low price of portable blood pressure monitoring devices are expected to grow across the forecast period.

Rise in hypertension patients among Asia Pacific countries is expected to increase demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Government schemes such as health care finance and compulsory health insurance are key factors contributing to the regional market development.

Manufacturers introduce new and innovative technologies to persuade buyers. The primary Blood Pressure Monitoring Market players include Omron Healthcare, Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn, Inc.), A&D Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Masimo Corporation, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Briggs Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Kaz Inc., Microlife AG, Rossmax International Ltd., GF Health Products Inc. and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.,.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Market:

By Product Type (BP Monitor)

Aneroid

Digital

Analog

Ambulatory

Wrist

Upper Arm

Disposable Cuffs

By Product Category

Invasive Blood Pressure Monitor

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitor

By Connection Type

Wired Blood Pressure Monitor

Non-Wired Blood Pressure Monitor

By End-Users

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Multi-Brand Retail Outlets Specialty Stores Others (Franchisees)



By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

