Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart disease. Advanced blood pressure monitoring devices are used for regular remote monitoring and transmission of the blood pressure data to the physicians. Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination towards home monitoring, and upsurge in incidence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, are expected to drive the market. Moreover, innovations in blood pressure monitoring devices, (such as introduction of digital blood pressure monitors) and rise in awareness among patients regarding advanced devices are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about these devices in low- and middle-income economies hampers the market growth.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $1,981 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,926 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022. Digital blood pressure monitoring devices segment held around two-fifths share of the total market in 2015.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2166

Digital blood pressure monitoring devices segment is anticipated to dominate the global blood pressure monitoring devices market owing to the increase in the global incidence of hypertension. However, ambulatory blood pressure monitors segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment, as a result of increase in the outpatient cases and reimbursement support from the government.

Digital BP monitors at hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the global blood pressure monitoring devices market, as these devices facilitate easy and early detection of a patients deteriorating health condition, thereby, enabling speedy intervention and diagnosis of diseases. However, the ambulatory BP monitoring devices at ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is projected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to increase in the number of outpatient cases.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global revenue in 2015, accounting for about two-fifths share, and is expected to maintain this trend. This is attributed to the increase in prevalence of hypertension, growth in awareness among patients about cost-effective blood pressure monitoring devices, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities in North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to its high population base, incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced blood pressure monitoring devices.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2166

The Major Key Players Are:

A&D Company, Limited

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

Key Findings of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Study:

Based on product type, in 2015, digital blood pressure monitoring devices segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the total market.

Home environment segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5%, as these devices can be easily used by a patient and do not require trained professionals for operating the device.

LAMEA is projected to be the one of the fastest growing region, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of hypertension, and increased disposable income of the population.

In 2015, Japan and China jointly accounted for about two-thirds share of the Asia-Pacific blood pressure monitoring devices market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com