Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is currently expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices refer to machines that are utilized for measuring the blood pressure of an individual. They are non-invasive devices that consist of a pump, air pressure sensor, built-in LCD screen and inflatable cuff. The self-inflating cuff is placed on the left arm of the individual that inflates when it is properly secured. It collapses and releases the artery beneath the cuff in a controlled manner. This aids the sensor in measuring the amount of blood pumped by the heart, which is then displayed on the screen. These devices are affordable, portable and easy to use. Consequently, they are widely replacing the manually used conventional variants across the healthcare sector.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of hypertension and the growing awareness regarding the associated risks. This has encouraged individuals to use portable and digital BP measuring devices for proactive monitoring. These devices are also being recommended by healthcare professionals to patients suffering from hypertension, as their usage can aid in tracking their BP patterns. This, along with a significant increase in the geriatric population, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic ailments, due to which they need constant healthcare monitoring. The market is further driven by extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the advent of variants with enhanced performance and accuracy. Some of these models are capable of storing multiple BP readings in their memory, which helps the users to keep track of their blood pressure. These devices also offer multi-user interface and average blood pressure readings, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rising healthcare expenditure, shifting lifestyle patterns and initiatives undertaken by the numerous governments to spread awareness regarding the use of home-based BP devices. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global blood pressure monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been bifurcated into monitors (sphygmomanometers, automated BP monitors, ambulatory BP monitors, BP transducers, home-based BP monitors and others) and accessories (blood pressure cuffs, manometers, valves and bladders, and others). Among these, monitors represent the most preferred segment.

On the basis of the technology, the market has been categorized into digital, aneroid and wearable.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, homecare settings, and others. At present, hospitals and clinics account for the majority of the total market share.

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include A&D Company Ltd., GE Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., Rossmax Swiss GmbH, OSI Systems, Inc., CONTEC, Microlife Corporation, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Smiths Group, Schiller AG, and SunTech Medical, Inc.

