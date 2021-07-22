Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size | Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028 High prevalence of different types of immunodeficiency disorders & hemophilia and upsurge in adoption of plasma derivative-based therapy have driven the growth of the market for blood plasma derivatives in the recent years.

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Blood plasma is clear liquid component of blood in which red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are suspended. It plays a vital role in maintaining proper pH balance in the body and transporting nutrients throughout the body. It is composed of more than 100 different proteins, including albumin, fibrinogen, immunoglobulins, protease inhibitors, and clotting factors. Plasma derivatives are products that are derived from blood plasma on fractionation, and are widely used to treat variety of diseases. These derivatives include albumin, factor VIII & IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III concentrate.

The global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at $23,613 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $44,333 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/656

The factors that drive the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market include increase in prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency diseases and hemophilia, rise in awareness towards blood & plasma donation, upsurge in geriatric population, and growth in adoption of blood plasma derivatives products. However, high cost of plasma derivative-based treatment and risk of side effects associated after using plasma derivatives impede the market growth. Conversely, the development of superior methods for preservation of plasma derivatives along with advanced processes for fractionation and presence of untapped market in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to high usage & applicability for treating variety of immunodeficiency diseases and improved immunoglobulin production due to the emergence of advanced technologies. However, the albumin segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The utilization rate of plasma derivatives for immunodeficiency diseases is high. However, hemophilia segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment occupied the largest share in 2016, whereas the clinics segment is expected to provide lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global blood plasma derivatives market in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the early approval of plasma derivatives products and large number of fractionation plants in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards plasma derivatives.

The Major Key Players Are:

Grifols,S.A., SK Plasma Co., Ltd., Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Biotest AG, Green Cross Corporation, Baxter International Inc., LFB S.A., Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, and Shire Plc.

The Other Key Players Are:

China Biologic Products, Inc., Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., BDI Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, and Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/656

Key Findings of the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market:

The albumin segment accounted for nearly one-sixth share of the global blood plasma derivatives market in 2016.

The immunoglobulins segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The immunodeficiency diseases segment accounted for around one-third share of the global market in 2016.

Europe accounted for around one-third share of the global market in 2016.

LAMEA is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities from 2017 to 2023.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com