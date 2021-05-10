Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market, By Type (Thick Film Electrochemical Films, Thin Film Electrochemical Films and Optical Strips), Technology (Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase), End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The blood glucose test strip packaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.61% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,171.74 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on blood glucose test strip packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The convenience of the product is escalating the growth of blood glucose test strip packaging market.

The major players covered in the blood glucose test strip packaging market report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, i-SENS, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Share Analysis

The blood glucose test strip packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blood glucose test strip packaging market.

Blood glucose test strip refers to a small disposable plastic strip which plays an important role in monitoring and controlling diabetes. The strips are impregnated with glucose oxidase that tends to react with glucose present in the blood which helps in indicating the glucose level in the blood. These are used by pre-diabetic and diabetic people to track their blood glucose level on a regular basis without visiting a clinic or a diagnostic laboratory.

The rise in the prevalence of diabetes among population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of blood glucose test strip packaging market. The high usage of these strips as a diabetic patient is expected to test his sugar at least 2-3 times a day and the financial support by the governments accelerate the blood glucose test strip packaging market growth. The increase in adoption of the strips as they allow the patient to perform his test regularly at his home without visiting a diagnostic laboratory and growing habit of binge eating and lack of physical activities leading to rise in prevalence of diabetes further influence the blood glucose test strip packaging market. Additionally, growth in awareness about diabetes, the change in lifestyles of people such as consumption of alcohol and smoking, increasing rate of obesity cases, growing geriatric population and rise in awareness regarding diabetes preventive care positively affect the blood glucose test strip packaging market. Furthermore, technological advancements and product innovations extend profitable opportunities to the blood glucose test strip packaging market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies for test strips and lack of awareness regarding preventive care especially in the developing nations are the factors expected to obstruct the blood glucose test strip packaging market growth. Lack of awareness about the regular health checkups is projected to challenge the blood glucose test strip packaging market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This blood glucose test strip packaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The blood glucose test strip packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the blood glucose test strip packaging market is segmented into thick film electrochemical films, thin film electrochemical films and optical strips.

On the basis of technology, the blood glucose test strip packaging market is segmented into glucose oxidase and glucose dehydrogenase.

On the basis of end-use, the blood glucose test strip packaging market is segmented into hospitals, home care and diagnostic laboratories.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

The blood glucose test strip packaging market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood glucose test strip packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blood glucose test strip packaging market because of the extensive use of information technology, the fastest uptake of new technology, high expenditure on the health care and presence and concentration of medical device manufacturers within the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the increase in the rate of diabetic population in the region.

The country section of the blood glucose test strip packaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The blood glucose test strip packaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for blood glucose test strip packaging market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the blood glucose test strip packaging market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

