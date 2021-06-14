Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 10.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

A Blood glucose monitoring system is a type of diagnostics system that is used for the care and treatment of diabetes. It is used to measure and monitor the levels of blood sugar in the patients. These systems also help in preventing other health-related conditions such as neuropathy, retinopathy, and cardiovascular diseases. There are several types of blood glucose monitoring systems available in the market varying in price, size, duration of testing time, and ease of utilization. Rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, high availability of reimbursements, with the growing awareness programs about diabetes preventive care are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw641

Similarly, according to the American Heart Association, the occurrence of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems around the world. However, high cost and poor reimbursement are the few factors expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable reimbursements policies, rising awareness programs for diabetes owing to its high prevalence, and rising FDA approvals in for these systems and supplies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to large number of diabetic patients and rapid economic growth in countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Ascencia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom Inc.

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Lifescan Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

DiamonTech GmbH

Nova Biomedical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

By Type:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Modality:

Wearable

Non-Wearable

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional sales

Retail Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw641

Target Audience of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors