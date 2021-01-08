Blood Glucose Meters Market Report- Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook | 4a Medicom GmbH, Abbott Diabetes Care Inc

ReportsnReports added Blood Glucose Meters Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Blood Glucose Meters Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Blood Glucose Meters Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

4a Medicom GmbH

Abbott Diabetes Care Inc

Advanced Biosensors-Ohio LLC

Advanced Medical Electronics Corp

Alertgy Inc

Arkal Medical Inc (Inactive)

Arkray Inc

Azurite Technologies, Inc. (Inactive)

Bar-Ilan University

Baylor University

Biofi Medical Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Biopeak Corp

Biorasis Inc

BioTex Inc

Biovotion AG

Brain Beat Ltd

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

CALISTO MEDICAL, INC. (Inactive)

Callitas Therapeutics Inc

Cardiff University

CGM3 Ltd

Cirtec Medical LLC

City, University of London

Columbia University

ConvaTec Group Plc

Co-Optical Inc

Cyber Medical Ltd

DexCom Inc

DiaMonTech GmbH

DirectSens GmbH

Echo Therapeutics Inc

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

eLutions Integrated Systems, Inc.

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

EyeSense GmbH

Firefly Health Pty Ltd

Flowsion A/S

Gili Medical Ltd

Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive)

GlucoLight Corporation (Inactive)

GlucoMe Ltd

Glucometrix AG

Glucosat

Glucosense Diagnostics Ltd (Inactive)

GlucoSet AS

GlucoStats System Pte Ltd.

Glucovation Inc

GluMetrics Inc

Glusense Ltd

GlySens Inc

G-Sense Ltd.

iGlyko, Inc. (Inactive)

Indigo Diabetes NV

InLight Solutions Inc.

Innopharmax Inc

Innovosens AB

Insulet Corp

Integrated Medical Sensors

Integrity Applications Ltd

IntelliDx Inc (Inactive)

Invivomon Inc (Inactive)

Invivosense ASA (Inactive)

I-Sens Inc

iSense Corporation (Inactive)

KeenCAT Technologies

Keratin Biosciences Inc

Know Labs Inc

KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Lein Applied Diagnostics Limited

LEMM Technologies, LLC

LifeScan Inc

LighTouch Medical, Inc.

Luminous Medical Inc (Inactive)

Lyte Labs

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd

Medtronic Diabetes

Medtronic Plc

Mellitor Ltd

Metronom Health Inc

mobiLIFE

Mologic Ltd

Movano Inc

Nagasaki University

Nemaura Medical Inc

Newton Photonics Inc

NIR Diagnostics Inc. (Inactive)

Northwestern University

Orsus Medical Ltd

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd

Pelikan Technologies, Inc. (Inactive)

Pepex Biomedical, Inc.

PharmaTech Solutions Inc

Pignolo SpA

PKvitality SAS

POPS! Diabetes Care Inc

PositiveID Corp

Prediktor Medical AS

Profusa Inc

Purdue University

Q Step Technologies, Inc.

Roche Diabetes Care Inc

Senseonics Holdings Inc

SensiVida Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inactive)

Sensyne Health Plc

Sensys Medical, Inc.

Sentec Pte Ltd

Senzime AB

Shield Diagnostics

Singapore Biomicro Pte Ltd

Socrates Health Solutions, Inc.

Solys Diagnostics Inc

Spire Biophotonics Lifesciences

St. Louis Medical Devices Inc (Inactive)

Stony Brook University

Swansea University

TecMed Inc

Tenax Therapeutics Inc

Terumo Corp

Texas A&M University

Ultradian Diagnostics LLC

University of California Berkeley

University of California Irvine

University of California San Diego

University of Central Florida

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Technology Sydney

University of Texas at Arlington

VeriTeQ Corporation

Virginia Commonwealth University

Vytrace, Inc.

WaveForm Technologies Inc

Xcellence in Bio Innovations & Technologies Pvt Ltd

Ypsomed Holding AG

Zansors LLC

Zyvex Corp

Blood Glucose Meters Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Glucose Meters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. A blood glucose meter is an electronic diabetic management device used for measuring blood glucose levels. Continuous Glucose Monitors are covered under this segment.

– Extensive coverage of the Blood Glucose Meters under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Blood Glucose Meters and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

