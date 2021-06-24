Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, rise in the geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Blood Culture Test during forecast period.

the global Blood culture test market was valued at USD 3857.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7060.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The study covers in depth analysis of Blood culture tests and challenges faced by them. The blood culture represents a critical tool, for the healthcare professionals as a means of identifying the harmful presence of living organisms in the bloodstream. A positive blood culture can help to find a definitive diagnosis and enable the targeting therapy against the specific organism and provide prognostic value. False positives arising due to contamination, usual risks of venipuncture increasing use central venous catheters (CVC) and other indwelling vascular access devices and high costs are major hindrance to the global blood culture test. One of the biggest challenges faced during blood sample collection is making sure an organism is inadvertently introduced in the blood. Despite its limitations, the blood culture remains the “gold standard” for the detection of bacteremia.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 Biosystems

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Blood Culture Tests industry, the market is segmented into:

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method

Automated Blood Culture Method

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Blood Culture Media



Aerobic Blood Culture Media Pediatric Blood Culture Media Anaerobic Blood Culture Media Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automated Blood Culture Systems Supporting Laboratory Equipment



Incubators Colony Counters Microscopes Gram Stainers Software & Services



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology Microarray PCR PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bacteremia

Fungemia

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Blood Culture Tests market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



