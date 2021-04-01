Blood Collection Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Blood Collection Market is valued approximately at USD 4.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blood collection products are generally required for the treatment of patients suffering from injuries due to trauma or accidents. The process of collection can either be done manually or with help of an automated equipment that collects only specific components of blood. Blood collection is a crucial stage of blood management process in blood bank centers and hospitals. The rapid increase in chronic diseases among the population is driving factor for the growth of the market According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. WHO says that Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Thus, increase rate of CVD leading to increase in death numbers. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the preponderance of CVD is projected to increase from 36.9% in 2010 to 38.7% by 2020 and 40.5% by 2030. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Blood Collection market across the globe. Moreover, the rise in awareness increase in government initiatives about the blood donation around the world are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, risks related to blood transmission in underdeveloped countries is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Blood Collection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in lifestyle diseases and better healthcare facilities. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to increasing major number of manufactures in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nipro Medical Corporation

Greiner Holding

Quest Diagnostics

SARSTEDT AG & Co.

Macopharma

Smith’s Medical

Kawasumi Laboratories

Retractable Technologies

LiuyangSanli Medical Technology Development

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Blood Collection tubes

Plasma/whole-blood tubes

EDTA Tubes

By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Method:

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

By End user :

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks End user

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blood Collection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors