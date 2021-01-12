Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the latest study on ‘Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Method, and End User,’ the global blood collection devices market was valued at US$ 9,060.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14,228.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020–2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global Blood Collection Devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001279/

The List of Companies – Blood Collection Devices Market

BD

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Nipro

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Greiner AG

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd

Narang Medical Limited

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection sets, and others. In 2019, the blood collection needles/holders segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market. The growth of the segment attributes to the increasing adoption of the products in various medical diagnostic and treatment procedures. Moreover, repeat purchases and high affordability are some of the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the segment in the global blood collection devices market.

The report segments the global Blood Collection Devices market as follows:

By Product

Blood Collection Tubes

Micro-Collection Tubes

Evacuated Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needles/Holders

Blood Collection Set

Others

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automatic Blood Collection

Growing Number of Accidents & Trauma Cases and Rising Incidence of Infectious Disease

A rise in the number of road accidents, fires, and sports injuries has led to an increase in the incidences of trauma and injuries. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety, a report published by WHO in 2018, approximately 1.3 billion people die in road accidents each year, and is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. Current trend analysis predicts that by 2030, road accidents will become the fifth-leading cause of death globally.

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001279/

The rising number of accidents and injury cases will propel the demand for blood transfusion in the coming years. As the accident casualties or trauma patients often face blood loss, the transfusion of blood, particularly red blood cells, is required to restore the lost blood volume. Hence, the demand for blood transfusion in trauma patients, coupled with growing incidents of injuries, will stimulate the growth of the blood collection devices market.

Traditionally, antimicrobial therapy was used to cure infectious diseases; however, over the years, microbes have developed resistance against drugs, owing to which antimicrobial agents have failed to deliver the coveted results. Despite significant advancements in sanitation and therapy, there are rising cases of infectious diseases, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis, and malaria. This rising prevalence of diseases will be promising for market growth as blood tests are a primary mode of diagnosing these conditions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com