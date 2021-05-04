Blood Bags Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blood Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global blood bags market reached size a value of US$ 256 Million in 2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Blood bags refer to biomedical devices that are utilized for collecting, storing, transporting and transfusing blood and its components, namely plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate. These bags are made from bio-compatible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials and are compounded with suitable additives that do not react to blood components. These bags are equipped with needles, clamps, needle covers and collection tubes and are widely replacing glass blood bottles across the globe. This can be accredited to their enhanced durability and the low maintenance associated with their use. As a result, these bags are extensively being employed across hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, surgery centers, ambulatory facilities, intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency units.

Global Blood Bags Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sterile biomedical devices for the transportation and transfusion of blood and its components. This can be accredited to the rising incidences of accidents, increasing prevalence of blood-related medical ailments and the growing geriatric population across the globe. This has considerably increased the sales for sterile and cost-effective disposable blood bags across the healthcare sector. The market is further driven by a rise in the number of blood transfusion procedures due to the growing requirement of invasive surgical procedures in multiple fatal medical cases, especially in the field of cardiology, orthopedics and oncology. The increasing investments in the development of the overall healthcare infrastructure, along with the rising number of trauma centers across the globe, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, numerous government and non-government bodies are undertaking initiatives and conducting blood donation camps and programs in schools, colleges and offices. This has considerably increased the requirement for disposable blood bags, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026.

Global Blood Bags Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advacare Pharma, BL Life Sciences Private Limited, Demophorius Healthcare Ltd, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols S.A., Haemonetics Corporation, HLL Lifecare Limited, Innvol, JMS Co.Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Maco Pharma International GmbH, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., Neomedic Limited, Poly Medicure Ltd., Span Healthcare Private Limited, Suru International Private Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, The Metrix Company Ltd. and Troge Medical GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, application, end user, material and capacity.

Breakup by Product Type:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

Breakup by Application:

Collection Blood Bag

Transfer Blood Bag

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Blood Banks

Others

Breakup by Material:

Poly Vinyl Chloride Blood Bag

Polyethylene Terephthalate Blood Bag

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

100 ml Blood Bag

150 ml Blood Bag

250 ml Blood Bag

300 ml Blood Bag

350 ml Blood Bag

400 ml Blood Bag

450 ml Blood Bag

500 ml Blood Bag

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Others)

Middle East and Africa: (Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others)

