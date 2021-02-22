Blood Bags Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Maco Pharma; Fresenius Kabi ; Grifols, S.A.; Neomedic ; Teleflex Incorporated; Qingdao Sinoland International Trade; HLL Lifecare Limited; JMS Co.Ltd.; Demophorius Healthcare

Blood bags market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of blood bags and blood donation which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from blood related disorders, increasing number of blood banks, hospitals and other healthcare centers, rising levels of investment for the growth of the healthcare industry by the government, rising usages of the blood bags for collection, storage, transportation of blood with components such as WBC, RBC and blood platelets are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the blood bags market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising occurrences of road accidents along with rising number of blood transfusion procedure which will further boost many opportunities for the growth of the blood bags market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the blood bags market report are TERUMO BCT, INC.; Maco Pharma; Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd.; Grifols, S.A.; Neomedic Limited; Teleflex Incorporated; Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.,Ltd; HLL Lifecare Limited; JMS Co.Ltd.; Demophorius Healthcare Ltd; KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC.; Polymedicure; AdvaCare Pharma; TROGE MEDICAL GMBH; Haemonetics Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Coloplast Corp; Innvol.; The Metrix Company.; BL Lifesciences.; SURU INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Blood Bags Market Segmentation –

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

