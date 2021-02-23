Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 405.20 million by 2027 from USD 239.30 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia has been directly impacting the growth of blood and fluid warming medical devices market.

Increasing consumption of abusive drugs, rising occurrence of thyroid conditions & diabetes, rising geriatric population and escalating rate of surgical procedures performed on patients suffering from anesthesia are some of the factors that will propel the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, the increased burden of hypothermia cases will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of blood and fluid warming medical devices market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into surface warming system, intravenous warming system and patient warming accessories.

On the basis of type, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into blanket and accessories and systems.

Based on application, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into acute care, preoperative care, new born care, homecare and others.

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, E-commerce and others.

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood and fluid warming medical devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blood and fluid warming medical devices in terms of value due to the high demand from the U.S.

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blood and fluid warming medical devices market.

The major players covered in the blood and fluid warming medical devices market report are 3M, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, SORIN GROUP, Thermal Angel, Becton, Emit Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Barkey GmbH, CareFusion, Paragon Medical, GE Healthcare, enthermics, Smiths Medical, Meridian Medical Systems, The 37Company, EMIT Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

