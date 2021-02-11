Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market 2021-2028 demanding robust CAGR with IBM, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Oracle, Bitfury, Cegeka, Earthport, Guardtime, Digital Asset, Chain, Huawei, BlockCypher, Symbiont, BigchainDB, Applied Blockchain, RecordsKeeper
Blockchain applications have been popularly adopted especially by some prominent industries, as by design, it is a decentralized technology. Hence, it eliminates the risks that could occur with centralization of data. Knowing the nature of Blockchain and the way the application supports the technology, testing for Blockchain becomes all the more important. While testing Blockchain applications, it gives further scope to understand this emerging technology and its impact, including the opportunities.
Different types of tests can be performed at various stages in the software development process. The objective is to ensure complete test coverage and achieve quality for blockchain applications. Some of the prominent tests considered are Unit Tests, Integration Tests, User Interface testing, and API Testing. Hence, it is important to choose the right tools for your Blockchain Testing needs.
A new market investigation titled Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market has been added by Report Consultant in its massive database. This report offers information about Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size.
Key Players of Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market:
IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Intel (US), Oracle (US), Bitfury (Netherlands), Cegeka (Netherlands), Earthport (UK), Guardtime (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Chain (US), Huawei (China), BlockCypher (US), Symbiont (US), BigchainDB (Germany), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar), BlockPoint (US), Auxesis Group (India), BTL Group (Canada), Blockchain Foundry (UK), AlphaPoint (US), NTT Data (Japan), Factom (US), SpinSys (US), ConsenSys (US), Infosys (India), iXLedger (UK), and Stratis (UK).
Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market segmentation by research type:
- Primary
- Secondary
Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market segmentation by services:
- Blockchain Process Assurance
- Insight Utilization
- Domain Experience
- Robust Blockchain Testing Strategy
- Risk-Based Testing
- Understanding Testing Tools
Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market segmentation by application:
- Finance
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing supply chain
- Retail
- Media and entertainment
- Communications
Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market segmentation by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle east & Africa
Table of Content for Global Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market:
Chapter 1. Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market Overview
Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers
Chapter 3. Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market Sales and Revenue by Regions
Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type
Chapter 5. Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market Sales and revenue by Application
Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data
Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers
Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 10. Blockchain Testing and Quality Assurance Market effective factors Analysis
Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast
Chapter12. Conclusion
Chapter13. Appendix
Continued….
