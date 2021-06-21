Blockchain Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte

Latest publication on Europe Blockchain Technology Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a “cryptographic Hash”. Europe holds the second most significant share in the Blockchain technology market. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% 2021-2026 and generate a global revenue of USD 4.3 Bn by 2023. A European Blockchain observatory and forum hub has begun monitoring existing Blockchain initiatives, trends and potential risk. The forum will create more awareness that should drive the adoption of the technology in this region.

Key growth factors:

-Retail customers are now preferring digital platforms for making purchase/ payments. In order to provide continuous support, retailers are looking to adopt Blockchain technology for securing and streamlining processes. This would further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain by retailers.

-GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is expected to promote Blockchain technology to overcome barriers and ease cross-border payment

Companies Covered:

Microsoft

IBM

Accenture

Deloitte

Capgemini

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Blockchain Technology market overview

4.2. Blockchain Technology market size and growth forecast

….Continued

