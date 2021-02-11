Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow at CAGR during 2018-2025

Rising demand for Blockchain Technology in financial institutions, healthcare, and supply chain management will augment Blockchain Technology Market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the government initiatives to encourage utilizing more applications of the blockchain, growing demand for distributed ledger technology, increasing demand for simplifying business processes, and the need for faster transactions in real-time.

Furthermore, the integration of blockchain technology solutions with the legacy systems to handle functions served by the legacy systems will drive the market growth. The integration of the two will lead to companywide adoption of blockchain technology. Besides, the blockchain technology market is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to massive benefits provided by this technology, such as eliminating the need for any financial institution to authenticate transactions, facilitating faster settlement, reducing duplicative recordkeeping, and minimizing error rates.

Regional analysis of Blockchain Technology market

Based on region, the Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Blockchain Technology market over the forecast period owing to it is home for most of the industries with a large operation base, and has witnessed a prominent implementation of smart contracts, documentation, and payment applications in most of its industries particularly in BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and healthcare and life sciences.

Moreover, the region is expected to be the early and largest adopter of blockchain solutions, due to increased funding on the development of distributed ledger technologies to provide customers with transparency and faster transactions. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to the implementation of blockchain technology in financial institutions.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the world Blockchain Technology market, in terms of Value

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of Value, on the premise of the region by segmenting world Blockchain Technology market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world Blockchain Technology on the premise of product kind, service provider, end-users and application.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world Blockchain Technology market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world Blockchain Technology Market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off Blockchain Technology globally.

Global Blockchain Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Linux Foundation, R3, BTL Group; Chain Inc.; Deloitte; Circle Internet Financial Limited; Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI); Post-Trade Distributed Ledger; Ripple, Eric Industries, AWS , SAP , Intel , Oracle , Bitfury, Cegeka, Earthport , Guardtime , Digital Asset Holdings, Huawei, BlockCypher, Symbiont , BigchainDB , Applied Blockchain , RecordsKeeper , Blockpoint , Auxesis Group , BTL Group , Blockchain Foundry ,AlphaPoint and Factom are the key players for providing services of Blockchain Technology. In terms of services offerings, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Linux Foundation and R3 are the major players in the market.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Raw material suppliers

Global Blockchain Technology Service Providers.

Research organizations and consulting companies

Global Blockchain Technology providers

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to Blockchain Technology market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Public

Private

Consortium or Federated by Applications

Application and solution provider

Middleware provider

Infrastructure & protocol provider

By Application

Payments

Exchange

Digital identity

Smart Contracts

Documentation

Supply chain management

Governance

risk and compliance management

By End Users

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and public sector

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Retail and e-Commerce

Travel and hospitality

Transportation and logistics

IT and telecommunications

Others (automotive, education, and energy and utilities),

Also, the report provides an analysis of the Blockchain Technology market concerning the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The UK.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Egypt

Rest of Middle-East

Business Questions answer by the report



How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

