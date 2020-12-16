Blockchain Technology Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Blockchain Technology And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. IBM Corporation

Blockchain Technology Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Blockchain Technology Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A blockchain or previously referred to as block chain is an increasing list of records called blocks containing transaction data and timestamps of the previous block that are linked using cryptography. Blockchain is a faster, more secure, and more economical technology used to carry out online transactions across financial services and nonfinancial sectors. Since the blockchain technology is decentralized, it eliminates the necessity of third parties or intermediaries to verify online transactions. As a result of this, the global blockchain technology market is expected to witness a paradigm shift during the forecast period owing to its increased adoption in the financial services and nonfinancial sectors.

Market Dynamics

In blockchain technology, the data is decentralized, which thereby removes the need for intermediaries or third parties to verify transactions. Elimination of third party interference reduces the magnitude of the cost required for third-party verification and data authentication. This control is distributed between the parties involved transactions, which in turn, makes it faster. Furthermore, blockchain technology significantly minimizes the infrastructure cost incurred due to intermediaries thereby speeding up the transactions. As a result of this, blockchain technology has attracted various sectors including nonfinancial sectors. Thus, reduced time for transactions is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The online payments through blockchain technology are secure since there are no intermediaries and the data is decentralized. The chain of transition is completely automated from beginning to end and requires no documentation, thereby reducing the errors caused by duplication.

Market Overview

Market Trends

Increased investments in blockchain startups

According to the report ‘Deep Shift: Technology Tipping Points and Societal Impact’, by The World Economic Forum in 2015, 10 percent of the world GDP will be stored on blockchain platforms by 2027. The financial industry is the major investor in blockchain technology solutions across the globe. Investments in blockchain technology gained traction since 2014. 2016 reported a total investment of US$ 1.4 Bn in blockchain technology. By 2015, around 30 global major banks were a part of the R3 consortium. Chain Inc., Consensus Systems, Ripple, and R3 were the top venture capital-funded start-ups during the period from 2014 to 2015.

FinTech investments

Since 2015, there has been a significant increase in global FinTech investments. FinTech investments have gained significant traction in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S.; Europe leading the global FinTech investments. The global blockchain technology market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to FinTech investments in the sectors of insurance, banking, and online payment.

Segment information:

In global Blockchain Technology Market, by type, Consortium blockchain sub-segment dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 53.0% share in terms of value, followed by Public blockchain and Private blockchain respectively.

Blockchain Technology Market Keyplayers: Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SAMSUNG, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Xilinx

Blockchain Technology Market Taxonomy

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Product Type:

Public blockchain,

Private blockchain

Consortium blockchain

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Application:

Application

Financial Services

Non-Financial sector

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Accenture

Coinbase

Chain Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Consensys Systems (ConsenSys)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

IBM Corporation

JP Morgan Chase & CO

Microsoft Corporation

Ripple

R3

