Blockchain Technology Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system. The increased transparency of the supply chain provides more visibility to both consumers and businesses and reduces fraud for high-value goods such as pharmaceutical drugs and diamonds. The usage of blockchain technology reduces communication or transfer data errors as it provides all t parties involved in a supply chain with the same information. Thus blockchain technology helps in reducing cost or improving the quality of the products.

The market estimations carried out by our team of industry experts are based on various research methodologies and validated information on the present market scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Coke One North America (CONA) acquired the blockchain technology of SAP. The acquisition was performed to streamline the supply chain processes between the 70 franchised bottling companies, and it also increased efficiency and transparency of the CONA’s complex production line.

The Infrastructure segment held the largest market share of the blockchain technology in 2019 due to the increasing demand for the blockchain protocol such as Openchain, Ethereum, BigChainDB, and Hyperledger.

The Banking and Financial Services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the advantages of secure transactions obtained through blockchain technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising investments by financial technology (FinTech) firms in emerging economies.

Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Private Public Hybrid

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Application Middleware Infrastructure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Banking and Financial services Healthcare and Life sciences Transportation and Logistics Government Retail and eCommerce Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Blockchain Technology market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

