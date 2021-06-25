Blockchain Supply Chain Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Blockchain Supply Chain market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Blockchain Supply Chain market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Supply Chain Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Some Key Highlights From Report

In April 2021, IBM Corporation and IPwe entered into partnership to build the infrastructure for representing patents as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and storing the records on a blockchain network. Tokenization of intellectual property (IP) can enable to sell, share, commercialize, or otherwise monetize patents, as well as add new liquidity to the market.

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in the blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing need for transparency in supply chain, rising adoption of technology in supply chain functions, and improved services such as decentralization, immutability, faster, and low-cost transactions are factor boosting the market growth.

Inventory monitoring segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need for more data accuracy and authenticity, and increasing focus on streamlining workflow and keeping accurate record and maintaining hassle free inventory are another factor boosting market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Logistics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are factors expected to boost growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Supply Chain Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Emergen Research has segmented the Blockchain Supply Chain market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Product Traceability

Compliance Management

Inventory Monitoring

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gases

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain Supply Chain market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain Supply Chain market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Definition

1.2. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Scope

1.3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology

1.4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

Sustainable Air Filters Market

Red Phosphor Market

Wearable Injectors Market

Sports Technology Market

Sports Technology Market

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market

Text-to-Speech Market

Wireless Charging Market

Healthcare IT Market

Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

Li-Fi Market

Deep Learning Chip Market

Smart Food Market