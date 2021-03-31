Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2018-2023)

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market to grow from US$ 145.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 3,314.6 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 87.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), Huawei (China), Bitfury (Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), TIBCO Software (US), BTL Group (Canada), Applied Blockchain (UK), Guardtime (Estonia), Nodalblock (Spain), Peer Ledger (Canada), Blockverify (UK), TransChain (France), RecordsKeeper (Spain), Datex (US), Ownest (France), Omnichain (US), Traceparency (France), Digital Treasury Corporation (China), Chainvine (UK), VeChain (China), and OpenXcell (US).

“The product trace ability application segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018”

The product trace ability segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. By tracing and recording the product status at every stage of supply chain, the blockchain technology enables retailers and manufacturers to showcase the authenticity of the products to their consumers.

“Among industry verticals, the health care and life sciences vertical is expected to record grow that the highest rate during the forecast period”

The health care and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as blockchain supply chain offerings enable healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the illegal activities, such as illegal production of harmful medicines and counterfeit drugs, by criminal enterprises, improper stock control, and lack of visibility and transparency across the supply chain.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market

4.2 Market By Provider

4.3 Market By Application

4.4 Market By Region

4.5 Investment Opportunities in the Market

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1.1 Increasing Need for Supply Chain Transparency

5.1.1.1.2 Rising Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions

5.1.1.2 Restraints

5.1.1.2.1 Lack of Awareness of the Blockchain Technology

5.1.1.2.2 Uncertain Regulatory Status and Standards

5.1.1.3 Opportunity

5.1.1.3.1 Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen

5.1.1.4 Challenges

5.1.1.4.1 Managing the Increasing Data Volume

5.1.1.4.2 Lack of the Technical Knowledge

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Market Top Trends

5.2.1.1 Integration of the Blockchain Technology With the Internet of Things

5.2.1.2 Smart Contracts

5.2.2 Market Use Cases

5.2.2.1 Use Case 1: to Check the Authenticity, Provenance, and Origin of Products By Tracking the Global Flow of Goods, By Bigchaindb

5.2.2.2 Use Case 2: to Reduce the Wastage of Food By Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and Helping Its Online and Offline Consumers Across the Globe, By IBM

5.2.3 Advantages of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

…..CONTINUED

