Blockchain Supply Chain Market Innovations, Technological Growth and Research Report 2021 to 2026

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Blockchain Supply Chain market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Blockchain Supply Chain market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Blockchain Supply Chain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 81.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The Global Blockchain Supply Chain market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, Guardtime Inc., BTL Group, Bitfury Group Limited., Omnichain Inc., VeChain Foundation, Accenture PLC, Digital Treasury Corporation among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593496/blockchain-supply-chain-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Source=MW&Mode=48

Key developments:

– June 2020 – Oracle and HACERA Team Up On Multi-Cloud Blockchain-Based MiPasa Data Platform to Strengthen COVID-19 Response. MiPasa is a blockchain-based, distributed data platform launched by HACERA, which simplifies and streamlines the process of sharing and using data from multiple providers, making it accessible to researchers, software developers, and decision-makers worldwide.

– July 2019 – A consortium of Australia-based financial services companies teamed up with IBM and shopping center operator Scentre Group to launch a pilot that puts retail lease bank guarantees on a private blockchain.

Scope of the Report:

A growing requirement for supply chain transparency and surging demand for heightened security of supply chain transactions are significant growth factors for the market. Increased automation and removal of intermediaries with blockchain in supply chain management would generate possibilities for market growth.

– The platform component part dominated the overall blockchain supply chain market and is anticipated to remain aggressive due to an increase in the adoption of blockchain platforms to streamline the supply chain processes. The segment is anticipated to observe a significant growth in the upcoming years due to the advent of affordable and diverse pricing plans offered by market players.

– During a 2019 survey by Kenco Group, 40% of supply chain leaders stated they intend to invest in blockchain technologies. In that same survey, 46% of respondents revealed that they plan to invest in sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT). As per the same source, in 2019, supply chain leaders show a greater willingness to take a risk on new technologies, as 46% of respondents say they are willing to spend 10-24% more on innovation, up from 24% in 2018 and 29% in 2017.

Key Market Trends:

Retail & Consumer Goods to Dominate the Market

– The retail industry controlled the blockchain supply chain market share and is supposed to remain dominant due to a surge in adoption by retail players to streamline their supply chain processes. Moreover, blockchain assures quality, product safety, reliability, and authenticity, along with enabling supply chain partners to know about their product location. These determinants drive market growth for blockchain in the retail industry.

– Counterfeit sneakers make up about 40% of the estimated USD 600 billion global fake fashion industry. The traditional methods manufacturers have used to assure authenticities, such as seals and certificates, can themselves be counterfeited. But retailers are beginning to implement blockchain technology to solve the counterfeiting problem.

– An increase in demand for transparent transactions and smart contracts is the key factor driving the market growth for blockchain in the retail industry. Smart Contracts can help in automating payment process for online as well as offline transactions. It can save time and cost for companies by removing the merchant (middleman), who charges extra for authenticating the transaction.

– The retail industry, owing to the rise in adoption by retail players to streamline their supply chain processes, is anticipated to dominated the blockchain supply chain market. For instance, in a survey by Eyefortransport Ltd. (left), the most significant share of spending was directed towards understanding the technology with 38.2% of retailers, brands & manufacturers, and 55.3% of logistics service providers stating that they spent money on blockchain in the supply chain area.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593496/blockchain-supply-chain-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Source=&Mode=48

The key insights of the Blockchain Supply Chain Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Blockchain Supply Chain market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Blockchain Supply Chain market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Blockchain Supply Chain

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Blockchain Supply Chain Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Blockchain Supply Chain Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com